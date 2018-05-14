Govt adopts casual approach in Board meetings: Rasheed

Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara:
Expressing displeasure over absence of local representatives of ruling alliance from the District Development Board Meeting, AIP chief and MLA Langate Er Rasheed Sunday said the Board meetings are losing credibility fast due to government’s casual approach.
While speaking during District Development Board Meeting at Kupwara Er Rahsheed said: “The absence of Ab Haq Khan from the board meeting and one hour delay in the commencing of Board Meeting is a clear indication that all is not well in the Government and every member of ruling alliance wants to be a minister and those who don’t make it to cabinet do feel disappointed and thus show casual approach during meetings.”
He said this “non-serious” behaviour and approach of public representatives gives bureaucracy a chance to take political establishment for granted.
“It seems that Haq Khan could not be persuaded to attend the board meeting which resulted in one hour delay to start the meeting,” rasheed said.
Rasheed while speaking in the meeting reiterated his demand “to evacuate non-state subject seasonal slum dwellers from the various places they have occupied in the valley.
Rasheed asked District Administration that how and with whose permission hundreds of families have occupied the state land near deputy commissioner’s office Kupwara.
He asked police and civil administration to evacuate all these suspicious families from Kupwara and various other places, “or be prepared to face the public anger over this sensitive issue”.
Rasheed asked government to make the report of magisterial enquiry public which has been recently submitted by ADC Handwara.
He said that people have a right to know why government failed till date to trace whereabouts of Manzoor Ahmad Khan of Lolab who was summoned to Army camp but never returned back.
Rasheed said that the disappearance of Manzoor in custody should make government at least feel “ashamed” and the cold response by security agencies is unacceptable.