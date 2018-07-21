Govt admits killing civilians after 28 years

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, July 20:
After 28 years, the State government admitted that nine civilians were killed in indiscriminate firing of government forces in Mashali Mohalla area of Srinagar downtown in 1990.
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) while hearing the case said the Director General of Police (DGP) has filed a report on August 4, 2013 in which Police said, “The enquires got conducted into the matter reveal that on August 6, 1990, Police Station Nowhatta Srinagar received an information through reliable source to the effect that some Border Security Force (BSF) personnel entered the houses of locals of Mashali Mohalla, Hawal, Srinagar along with arms and ammunition and started indiscriminate firing at civilians in which nine civilians died on the spot.”
Police had SHRC that soon after the incident, BSF personnel set afire a residential house of Showket Ahmad Baba son of Ghulam Muhammad and fled from the spot.
Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the case said Police in a reply to SHRC has said, “A case FIR No 57/1990 under sections 302, 436, 406 of the RPC 3/27 A Act was registered in Police Station Nowhatta Srinagar and investigation of the case was taken up. The investigation of the case has been closed as challan and the case diary file has been submitted to the government for accord of sanction for launching prosecution.”
Nazki said: “Police maintains that 9 persons were killed but particulars of the dead are not given. Since Police has filed a charge sheet under section 302 of RPC, it means the State is of the view that nine persons were murdered.”
During the hearing of the case, the commission also said that the government of Jammu and Kashmir had also addressed a letter to the Government of India (GoI) on May 14, 2018 seeking sanction for prosecution of the government forces for murder of these nine persons.
“Whether sanction is granted by GoI or not is immaterial as far as entitlement of relief of NoKs of deceased is concerned,” SHRC said.
Nazki while disposing of the case also directed the government to finalize the matter related to relief under various rules within a period of six weeks saying, “Since the State government maintains that nine persons were murdered therefore they are entitled to all the reliefs in terms of the relevant SROs. The matter is disposed of.”
The petition of the case was filed by the Chairman of International Forum for Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.