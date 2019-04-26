Govt action against separatist leadership vengeful: Hurriyat (M)

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat (M) on Thursday strongly denounced the extension in judicial remand till May 24 for JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik.

In a statement issued here, the party also condemned issuing NIA summon to grandson of Syed Ali Geelani after his two sons and the ED notice to the daughter of senior separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah terming these “moves as vengeful and unfortunate.”

The spokesman alleged “the policies of repression and intimidation can’t change the basic reality about the Kashmir issue and the need to resolve it neither can the display of intimidation and muscular approach push people of Kashmir into submission.”

“Kashmir issue was purely a humanitarian and a political issue and until this dispute is addressed politically, peace will remain a casualty in Kashmir and the subcontinent its hostage.”

Meanwhile, chairman of the amalgam Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and senior Hurriyat leader Bilal Gani Lone visited the Maisuma residence of incarcerated JKLF chairman and expressed solidarity and sympathy with his family members especially mother and sister.

Hurriyat leadership demanded that Malik’s wife and daughter who are based in Pakistan be granted Visa to travel to Kashmir on humanitarian basis.