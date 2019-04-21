About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 21, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Govt accessing feasibility to start DNB courses in three north Kashmir hospitals

With an aim to strengthen medical education, the health department is accessing the feasibility to start Diplomate in National Board (DNB) courses in three more hospitals in three north Kashmir districts, officials said Thursday.
The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department is in the process to access the feasibility of SDH Bandipora, SDH Sopore and District Hospital Kupwara to start the courses in various medical disciplines.
State Nodal Officer, DNB Courses, Jitender Mehta has been deputed to Kashmir to access the feasibility to starting the postgraduate courses in the three hospitals.
“I visited there. (Sopore hospital)—, a 200-beded facility has the potential to start the courses in nearly ten specialities,” he said after visiting north Kashmir on Thursday.
Mehta said that the bed strength of Kupwara hospital needs to be strengthened but still they can start basic specialities like gynaecology, paediatrics and anaesthesiology.
After visiting the hospitals, he said the catchment areas of north Kashmir especially Kupwara belt need to be covered under DNB courses as patients travel to Srinagar hospitals.
“Our strategy is to cater to the areas which are far from the new medical colleges and from major hospitals. It will help to solve problems our health care system is facing,” Mehta said.
Health officials said that move will improve services and help to decongest burden on tertiary care hospitals and will help to boost faculty in medical colleges.
Mehta has been asked to attend the Executive Committee and review meetings through video conferencing about the status of the courses in the valley.
The health department has already ordered the enhancement of bed strength of various hospitals as per the requirement of National Board of Examination (NBE) for the courses.
Mehta also said that they are going to ask for feasibility report from the heads of five New Medical Colleges in the state to explore the facilities for starting the DNB courses.
An official in health department said in first phase, they shortlisted 8 district hospitals including 4 in Kashmir, 3 in Jammu where DNB courses will be started.
As per Mehta, 200-bed strength and infrastructure is required to start the course in a district hospital and that is being enhanced in the meantime.
He said that Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu have also joined with them to start the courses.
Admitting loopholes prevailing in the health sector, an official in H&ME said that medical education was not showing any progress in the state.
“Doctors posted at peripheral hospitals need to be trained. Now, they will go on rotation to medical colleges for the short-term training courses. It is a big lead in healthcare,” he said.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com

 

 

 

