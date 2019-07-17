Govt accepts to implement Solatium scheme for ‘Hit and Run’ case victims

July 17, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The State government has accepted the recommendations of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) to implement the Solatium scheme-1989 in favour of the victims of ‘Hit and Run’ cases.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki Monday said that the SHRC earlier had directed the State government to implement the Solatium scheme-1989 in favour of the victims of ‘Hit and Run’ cases. The Solatium fund/scheme is meant to compensate accident victims of Hit and Run cases.

“In view of the complaints pertaining to hit and run cases filed before the Commission, the SHRC had ordered to implement the Solatium scheme-1989 in J&K while it is already in existence throughout India,” Nazki said.

“In compliance to the orders and directions of the SHRC, the State government has established the mechanism for the implementation of the scheme in each district,” he said.

The Commission while directing the government to execute the scheme said that the scheme should have been started three decades before.

Nazki said, “The scheme is implemented in the State first time on the intervention of the Commission which otherwise should have been implemented 30 years before.”

It is pertinent to mention that in ‘Hit & Run’ cases, accident victims are eligible for compensation through a special fund constituted in terms of Section-163 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 called ‘Solatium Fund’.

According to the ministry of finance of the Government of India (GoI), the amount of Compensation is Rs 25,000/- in the event of death and Rs 12,500 for grievous injuries.

This information was revealed by the Minister of State for Finance in a written reply to an un-starred question in Lok Sabha in the year 2011.

