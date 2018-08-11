About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt accepts resignation of 10 doctors

Published at August 11, 2018 01:42 AM 0Comment(s)396views


Govt accepts resignation of 10 doctors

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 10:

 The government Friday accepted resignation of 10 doctors forwarded by the Director Health Services, Jammu.
The doctors whose resignation has been accepted include Dr Pankaj Gupta, Consultant Anesthesia; Dr Naveen Bhagat, Medical Officer; Dr MusaratJabeen, Medical Officer; Dr Aneet, Medical Officer; Dr Himanshu Sharma (MS Surgery); Dr Sheetal Ganjoo (MD Pead) Medical Officer; Dr Sanjay Gupta (MS Surgery) Medical Officer; Dr Ankush Singh Kotwal (MS Surgery) Medical Officer; Dr Mohammad Toseef Khan (MDS) Dental Surgeon and Dr Satyankar Gupta (DNB Medical Oncology) Medical Officer.
The Government has also ordered that the past services rendered by these doctors shall be forfeited and the services rendered by these doctors, if any, shall not be counted for the purpose of pension as has been laid in case titled KC Sharma Vs State of J&K 2010(3) JKJ HC-908.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top