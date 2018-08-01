Govt accepts Khan’s resignation as Chairman CVPPPL BoDs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 31:
The Government has accepted the resignation of Mr M Y Khan as Chairman, Board of Directors of the Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Ltd (CVPPPL) and has lauded his contribution in CVPPPL.
According to a spokesman of the Power Development Department (PDD), Khan tendered his resignation on July 28 from the Board of Directors of CVPPPL as a nominee of the J&K State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) and also from the position of Chairman, Board of Directors of CVPPPL in view of his personal and family commitments.
Khan was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Joint Venture Company, CVPPPL, in 2010, before incorporation of CVPPPL. He continued to be the Chairman of the Board of Directors of CVPPL since then.
Khan has thanked the Government for the support extended to him during his tenure with the CVPPPL.