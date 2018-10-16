About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Governor’s Sectt to close in Srinagar on Oct 26

Published at October 16, 2018 12:57 AM 0Comment(s)255views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 15:

Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s Secretariat would close in Srinagar on October 26 in connection with shifting of Durbar move offices to Jammu.
As per communiqué of Raj Bhavan, all communications meant for Governor and his staff which cannot reach Raj Bhavan, Srinagar before October 26 may please be addressed to Raj Bhavan, Jammu (180001), for further intimation.
The telephone/fax numbers at Raj Bhavan, Jammu are:Governor Office 2544989(Fax), Principal Secretary to Governor Office 2542902, 2542980, 2544870 (Fax), 2439449 (Residence)EPABX (Exchange) 2560225, 2544537, 254794.

