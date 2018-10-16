Governor’s Sectt to close in Srinagar on Oct 26

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 15:
Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s Secretariat would close in Srinagar on October 26 in connection with shifting of Durbar move offices to Jammu.
As per communiqué of Raj Bhavan, all communications meant for Governor and his staff which cannot reach Raj Bhavan, Srinagar before October 26 may please be addressed to Raj Bhavan, Jammu (180001), for further intimation.
The telephone/fax numbers at Raj Bhavan, Jammu are:Governor Office 2544989(Fax), Principal Secretary to Governor Office 2542902, 2542980, 2544870 (Fax), 2439449 (Residence)EPABX (Exchange) 2560225, 2544537, 254794.