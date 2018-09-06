About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Governor's Secretariat seeks regular update on developmental activities

Srinagar, Sept 05:

 Governor's Secretariat has sought information from All Administrative Secretaries regarding major developmental activities and achievements during the month of August, 2018.
According to a circular issued by the General Administration Department, the Administrative Secretaries have been asked to furnish all the details regarding the major developmental activities and achievements carried out by the Departments headed by them during the month of August 2018.
The Administrative Secretaries have been further asked to ensure furnishing of monthly information, in future, to the Principal Secretary to the Government, Planning Development & Monitoring Department regularly, for consolidation and its onward submission to the Principal Secretary to the Governor by 3rd of every month.

