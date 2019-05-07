Governor’s Secretariat commences functioning at Srinagar

The Governor’s Secretariat, which had closed at Jammu on 26th April 2019 commenced functioning at the Raj Bhavan, Srinagar, here today.
The Governor’s Secretariat, which had closed at Jammu on 26th April 2019 commenced functioning at the Raj Bhavan, Srinagar, here today.
Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the functioning of the Secretariat and directed the officers for prompt disposal of all work.