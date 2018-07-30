Governor’s Rule: Bringing relief to people

Zahida Lone
As things stand today it seems that Governors rule is going to be the flavor for the remaining part of the year. Going by the past record of the incumbent Governor, the governor’s rule acted very well bringing relief to the common man as far as governance is concerned.
The people of the state have developed a liking for his governance and it’s no secret that the governor in the past has handled the administration of the state in a very amicable and amiable manner.
The eclectic governor who has chosen some erudite men to be his advisors may well have his plan of execution already in his mind. As such; he needs not to be given any advice.
But I being a common citizen of the state would like the present dispensation to act on to certain issues which have been lingering on or put on the back burner in the previous dispensations.
The few important points that come to my mind and need deep surgeries rather than a superficial band aid are the plague of corruption in state; the epidemic of unplanned urbanization; effective solid and liquid waste management, the encroachment of the state land which has gone unabated; proper disaster management particularly in the aftermath of 2014 floods, restoration of dal lake to its pristine glory.
Though the state has well developed institution of state vigilance commission, the commission is rather slow on in its action. Many cases which involve big fishes have been moving at snail’s pace or no pace at all. Roshni scam or panchayat electrification scam to name a few.
The commission has succeeded in getting some petty cases solved. It is no secret that so far not many big fishes have been convicted.
As such, the common man is coerced to think that law is just like a spider web which lets one big fish to go and trapping the smaller ones.
With no political interference around, the present dispensation is best suited to ensure that the law takes its own course much to the relief of common man as it would go a big way in restoring accountability in the system which is already lagging.
Urbanization which is a global phenomenon and our state is also witnessing it. However, mushrooming of buildings has taken place throwing norms to the wind.
Recently a WHO report cited Srinagar as one of the most polluted cities in the world. It is all the more alarming given the fact that Srinagar has very low level of industralisation.
The SwachSarwekshan 2018 speaks nothing extra ordinary about the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu. At the same time the two cities are still in the process of receiving funds under smart cities mission.
As such micromanagement of this project would be a pre requisite in order to achieve any fruitful dividends from this project.
Moving towards the country side where there is dearth of proper management of solid liquid waste, it is necessary that present dispensation taps into the Solid liquid waste management component of the Swach Bharat mission-the flagship programme of Government of India. The state government has channelled all its energy into the open defecation free component of Swach Bharat mission whereas the SLWM component is largely yet to take off in rural areas of the state.
If one were to go by the grapevine whispering in the corridors of power then the government is yet to strategies a concrete map for execution of Solid liquid waste management in rural areas.
This area of governance if left untouched would accelerate the creation of Frankenstein monster in the form of untreated trash, waste and heaps of garbage.
Land is an important treasure cum resource. And the irony in this part of the world is that much of the state land has been encroached upon there by hampering the development and disturbing the equilibrium of the state.
Apart from sporadic encroachment drives taken every now and then nothing substantial has been done in this context in recent past, thereby accelerating the rate of encroachment.
Anti-encroachment drives if taken in a mission mode with a dedicated team of upright, honest civil and police officials need to be set up in each district with periodic performance reports needs to be set up so that land lost to mafias, encroachment may be retrieved back for proper utilization by the state .
The floods of 2014 came and all that we were left with was devastation and some important lessons to be learnt as far as disaster management is concerned. It would not be an understatement that we are as vulnerable to floods today as we were before September 2104.
Slow pace of dredging, failure to device up a strategy for creating reserve area for flood water are a few failures to speak of after 2014, disaster management should have been a top priority but it seems to have taken a backstage.
Lot of lip service has been done for the restoration of pristine glory of Dal Lake. The much talked Dal Bond in the budget of 2015 has remained to be a budget document only.
As responsible citizens of the state it is our prime duty and moral responsibility to pass on the legacy of owing the beautiful Dal Lake to our future generations and conserve this beautiful lake from becoming a dumping yard for all the untreated sewage that is currently fed into it
In our state due to decades of maladministration, poor accountability the problems have stock piled up into an unending list. The common perception on the ground regarding the management of above problems is that such management has to overcome political pressures and in governors rule no such pressure exists.
The expectation is that such problems of mismanagement will be dealt by present dispensation thereby sending a strong message that the government does care for the welfare of the common man.