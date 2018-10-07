Governor’s remarks vindicate our stand: Geelani

Srinagar:
Commenting on recent statement of newly appointed Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik in which he had said that Kashmir has been mishandled by New Delhi, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani said that Kashmir has not only been mishandled but manhandled as well and governor’s acceptance vindicates our stand.
“From 1947 the issue has been seen only through the prism of law and order, while as aspirations and emotions of people have always been ignored,” Geelani said in a statement issued here said. “Denial of the historical and ground realities and parroting the atoot ang rhetoric was the biggest blunder, India made, giving birth to a tragedy which has engulfed more than three generations of a helpless nation.”
Hurriyat chairman said that governor has accepted half of the reality while in the same breath he has lied that people of Jammu and Kashmir have willfully and wishfully joined India, which is totally baseless and in contrast to the ground realities.
“India was never interested in any meaningful and result oriented talks and whenever any such attempt was made from any quarter particularly Pakistan, it shied away on one or the other pretext,” Geelani said, adding “Drama of talks has been going on for the last 71 years without an iota of any positive change on ground because India's arrogance, expansionism and denial mode has been the cornerstone of their futility and unyielding.”
Geelani congratulates Mian Qayoom
Srinagar: Congratulating Main Qayoom for being elected as Jammu Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) president for record 20th time, Hurriyat Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani said “commitment, honesty and steadfastness make Qayoom a tallest and distinguished legal luminary in the state.”
“Bar has always been at forefront. He also congratulated others as well for being elected,” Geelani said, adding “I wish all of them his best with the hope that newly elected office bearers will uphold the high reputation of Bar and will try their level best to help this bruised nation.”