Governor’s maiden visit to secretariat today

‘Will hold meeting with admin secys, carry out Dal inspection’
‘Will hold meeting with admin secys, carry out Dal inspection’
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 29:
The civil secretariat would remain abuzz with the newly-appointed Governor Satya Pal Malik’s maiden visit on Thursday as he is likely to hold some crucial meetings.
The Governor would make civil secretariat abuzz with activities and meetings, operating mainly from here, sources in the civil secretariat said.
They said unlike his predecessors, the new Governor would try to reach out to the people from the civil secretariat and regularly hold meetings with officials here.
A high-rung official said that the Governor would make his maiden visit to the civil secretariat on Thursday on August 30, where he would receive the guard of honor and later chair meetings with the administrative secretaries.
In view of the challenges facing the Dal Lake and to restore its pristine glory, the Governor would carry out an inspection of the lake and review its ongoing projects.
Jammu and Kashmir government has devised a five-pronged plan to address various issues, including its diminishing size, improving water quality and checking encroachments across the Dal Lake.
The government last month decided to hold immediate discussions for the appointment of Dredging Corporation of India as the nodal consulting agency to formulate a to-date detailed project report which focuses on dredging-identified areas of the land masses in the interiors of the Dal.
Sources said Malik would personally monitor the Dal restoration project.
They said that the Governor was serious about receiving reports about encroachments and un-authorized constructions around the famed Dal and Nigeen lakes for want of effective surveillance by the concerned local authorities.