Governor's grievance cell received 23598 complaints

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28
Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, during 20th June – 28th September 2018, the Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) received 23598 complaints/grievances of which 22764 have been dealt with/ forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 532 complaints/grievances are under process. Official spokesperson, Friday, said that all the three Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations/ deputations and individuals as per the notified schedule. He said that the three Advisors to Governor have attended/heard 1411 delegations and 1360 individuals from 17th July 2018 till date. “All the grievances received by the Advisors have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned Field Officers/Departments for their immediate redressal/disposal.” The spokesperson added. He further said, that on the directions of the Governor, the Advisors are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.
The official spokesperson, said that in total, during this period, 26369 grievances were received, 25535 have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal and 532 grievances are under process as on 28.09.2018.