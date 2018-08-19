Governor’s Grievance Cell provides swift redressal system, receives 10,627 complaints so far

Srinagar:
Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, during 20th June – 18th August, 2018, the Grievance Cell received 10,627 complaints/grievances of which 10,104 (including those received earlier) have been dealt with/ forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 523 complaints/grievances are under process.
During this period, the Governor’s Secretariat received 4,570 complaints/grievances, of which 4,357 complaints have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters and 213 are under process.
Similarly, on the directions of Governor, all the three Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations/deputations, individuals as per the already notified schedule. The three Advisors to Governor who have been hearing the public have attended/heard 757 delegations and 646 individuals from 17th July, 2018 till date. All the grievances received by the Advisors have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned Field Officers/ Departments for their immediate redressal/disposal. Besides, the Advisors have been asked by the Governor to take stock of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments, on regular basis and also to review the disposal of the grievances/ complaints from the Nodal Officers of each Department.
In total, during this period, 16,600 grievances were received, 15,864 (including those received earlier) have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal and 736 grievances are under process as on 18.08.2018.