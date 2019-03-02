‘Governor’s grievance cell disposes of 50000 complaints’

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, MARCH 01:
The Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s Grievance Cell (JKGGC) received 51184 complaints/grievances since June 20, 2018 of which 50672 were dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 512 complaints/grievances are under process.
As per an official, further, on the directions of Governor, all advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations / deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective assigned Departments.