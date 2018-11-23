Governor’s fax becomes a butt of ridicule

Omar holds it responsible for 'democracy's death' in JK
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 22:
The fax machine in Governor Satya Pal Malik’s office became a butt of ridicule with National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Thursday holding it responsible for the “death of democracy” in the State.
Addressing a news conference, a sarcastic Omar said there should be an investigation why the fax machine in the Governor’s office was not able to receive a fax from PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti staking claim to form the government, but was able to send a communique about the dissolution of Assembly.
“This is for the first time that a fax machine didn't work and became responsible for the death of democracy. This fax machine is a one-way just like our traffic system here. It has only outgoing and no incoming. This is a unique fax machine and investigation should be done on it,” Abdullah said.
The fax machine in Governor’s office has been the most talked about thing in Kashmir since Wednesday evening after PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti posted on Twitter a photo of the letter staking claim to form the government.
Mehbooba claimed she had been trying to send the letter to Governor via fax but was unable to, announcing that she was instead taking to twitter and Facebook to send the message across.
“Have been trying to send this letter to Rajbhavan. Strangely the fax is not received. Tried to contact HE Governor on phone. Not available. Hope you see it @jandkgovernor,” Mehbooba tweeted.
Similar messages were posted by Sajad Lone, whose Peoples Conference also staked claim.
Just after 41 minutes Raj Bhawan sent a communique about the dissolution of assembly, and Mehbooba responded taking a jibe at the Governor tweeting, “In todays age of technology, it is very strange that the fax machine at HE Governor’s residence didn’t receive our fax but swiftly issued one regarding the assembly dissolution.”
On Malik’s clarification that at times even water heaters do not work in Raj Bhavan and due to holiday his staff was not present in the office to receive fax, Omar said in such a case, Governor needs proper care.
“I was also at the helm of affairs. On holidays my staff used to work in office. I can’t understand how all the staff was not present in the office, even if it was holiday,” Omar said.