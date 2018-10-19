Governor’s contradicting remarks expose Delhi’s confusions: MLA Rasheed

‘Militancy outcome of Delhi’s denial to justice’
Kupwara:
Reacting to Governor, Satya Pal Malik’s statement that militants should not expect bouquets in exchange of bullets, AIP President Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed said that armed struggle was the only outcome of Delhi’s constant denial to resolve Kashmir dispute.
In a statement issued here, Rasheed said “Governor needs to be reminded that on most of the occasions it is not militants but the security forces who initiate the encounters by conducting cordon and search operations and the pro-active policies of New Delhi are pushing youth to join militancy,” he said, adding “While militants too must be knowing even without governor’s threat that no one will give them bouquets in exchange to bullets, New Delhi too should realize that Kashmiris will never bow before its might after being greeted with bullets, pallets and humiliations. Governor’s contradicting statements expose the lack of consistency and sincerity in the mind set of New Delhi.” Er. Rasheed added that it is nothing but state terrorism and denial of New Delhi that is pushing every Kashmiri to wall and thus the game of death and destruction seems to be endless. He said “New Delhi wants peace of its choice and timing but does not understand how difficult it is for every Kashmiri to bear the consequences of hard-line approach being adopted by New Delhi. Governor must understand that the lowest ever turn out in the recently concluded Municipal elections was not managed through the barrel of the gun by the militants but New Delhi’s constant designs of deception forced masses not to participate in these elections.”