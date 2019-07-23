Governor’s appeal to militants’ confession of failure of institutions: Rasheed

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Let us all support war against corruption’

Reacting to Governor’s revelations claiming involvement of few former ministers in corruption and other scams, AIP president, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Monday has said that any step taken with sincerity to eradicate corruption should be welcomed and it is most appropriate to take bigger fishes to task on priority.

In a statement issued here, Rasheed alleged asking militants to “kill corrupt politicians is a confession that government has miserably failed to handle the issue and has thus sought militants help to eradicate corruption.”

“It is a bitter fact that politicians especially ministers have earned fortunes out of sufferings of masses but bigger fishes in police and civil administration are not far behind. There could hardly be someone who might not have got indulged in corruption scams when got an opportunity to reach corridors of power. Satya Pal Malik is absolutely right in reveling the facts about few former Ministers but the need of the hour is not to confine the movement against corruption against few individuals and let blue eyed looters run free. The constitutional provisions have been misused and many have become commissioners, managing directors, executive engineers and heads of departments despite not being eligible for such posts.”

Rasheed added that if Governor, Malik has asked militants to attack corrupt politicians, it is visible that he has lost hope in the system and out of sincerity is seeking help from militants. Rasheed said. “Governor’s appeal to militants should be seen in right prospective and one must understand that militants are not aliens and one way or the other governance should be their concern as well.” Rasheed added that Omer Abdullah has every right to equate governor’s statement as if Governor is asking for Kangaroo courts but one must question Omar Abdullah if he has been so quick to respond to Governor’s statement and his team is so pious why did not he or someone from his party uttered even a single word when income tax department carried out raids on NC senior leader Abdul Rahim Rather’s business establishments. However not only Governor but everyone else needs to be reminded that New Delhi has never been serious and had given free hand to its proxies from time to time to loot state. “No one can forget when Ex Congress Minister Taj Mohidin was accused of land grabbing in South Kashmir the entire inquiry was closed after he expressed his displeasure and used his so called loyalty and pro Indian credentials as a defense to defend huge charges against him and went to the extend saying publicly that he has upheld try color against all odds since decades and it was strange enough that the entire issue disappeared from the government files.”