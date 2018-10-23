Governor’s administration working towards restoring Dal glory: Vyas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 22:
A Committee of experts appointed by Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Dal Conservation today met the Advisor to Governor B B Vyas.
The members of the expert committee included former Additional Chief Secretary Department of Home, Govt of Kerala, Dr Vivedita P Haran, Managing Director Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Dr Mangu Singh and renowned environmentalist M C Mehta. They discussed in detail with Advisor Vyas, the measures taken for the protection of the Dal Lake and rehabilitation of Dal dwellers.
yas assured the members that Governors Administration will provide all possible support and manpower power to them so that the old glory of the Lake in restored.
The expert panel has been asked to ascertain all measures required for restoration, maintenance and preservation of the Dal Lake.
The committee members are currently on a visit to Srinagar to get a firsthand assessment of the ground situation in the Dal Lake.