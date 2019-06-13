About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor’s admin must look into genuine demands of transporters: Tarigami

 CPI (M) leader and former MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami Wednesday said that the one-day strike by transporters has put common people in the state to lot of hardships and Governor Administration must look into the genuine demands put forward by transporters.
In a statement issued here, Tarigami said, “As transporters have suffered huge losses during the last three decades of militancy in the state, levying heavy toll tax and asking them to install hi-tech systems in their vehicles will put them under immense hardships. Installing hi-tech gadgets in each vehicle would cost thousands of rupees to the transporters which would be a further burden on them.”
He said, “Due to the online system there are lot of problems in permit and other document renewals of commercial vehicles. The long pending demand of transporters which include speedy renewals and document verification with transport department, must be fulfilled by the Government immediately.”
“The Government must find an alternative to this so that the transporters can carry out their services uninterrupted. The transporters are facing lot of hardships in carrying out their routine activities,” CPI (M) added.
He extended full support to the transport industry and urged Governor Administration to look into the genuine demands of the ailing transport sector without any delay.

 

