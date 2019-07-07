Governor visits Pantha Chowk transit camp, reviews facilities

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chairman Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, today visited the transit camp at Pantha Chowk to review the facilities made available for the yatra pilgrims.

Governor was accompanied by Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police, Umang Narula, Chief Executive Officer, Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Muneer Ahmad Khan, ADGP Law and Order, S P Pani, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir and Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

During his visit, Governor inspected the medicare arrangements, lodging, langar, power and water supply, sanitation, transportation, 24×7 control room, traffic plan, security and other essential facilities available for pilgrims in the Transit Camp.

Governor emphasized on maintaining coordination among all the departments and agencies concerned for the smooth conduct of the annual yatra and ensuring that the Yatris are provided best possible facilities. He directed all officers to ensure that every pilgrim is provided the required guidance and assistance for completing his Yatra without facing any inconvenience.

Governor interacted with pilgrims and inquired about the amenities being provided by the administration. Yatris expressed complete satisfaction over the arrangements made by the State Administration for their comfortable stay at the transit camp.

Governor also interacted with the media persons and reiterated that the annual pilgrimage is conducted with the support of the local people of Kashmir and praised their role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

Governor observed that the State Government is committed to provide quality, round the clock and hassle-free facilities to the yatris for the successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra.