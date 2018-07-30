Governor visits Nunwan yatra base camp

Srinagar, July 29:
Following the progressive decline in the strength of the Amarnath Yatra, Governor N N Vohra, Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, visited the Nunwan Yatra Base Camp, accompanied by Bhupinder Kumar, Additional CEO of the Shrine Board.
Issues arising from the steady decrease in the daily number of pilgrims were discussed with Surinder Mohan Sharma, Camp Director, Mohd. Younis Malik, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and other concerned officers. Governor was informed that a good number of pony-wallahs and Palkiwallahas had withdrawn and 7 out of 10 Langar organizations in the Base Camp would also be leaving in a phased manner as the daily arrival in the Camp had reduced considerably.
Governor observed that the existing arrangements would be suitably rationalized after 31st July in consultation with all the authorities involved in organizing the daily convoys of Yatris from Jammu. He noted that this matter had already been discussed with the Security Forces.
After the conclusion of discussions with the Camp Officers, Governor went around the Camp, visited the Medical Aid Centre, Langars, Shops and the area in which Toilets/ Baths are located.
Thereafter, Governor inspected the newly commissioned 300 KLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) which is using Moving Bed Bio-film Reactor (MBBR) Technology. He spent considerable time at the STP and directed Additional CEO to ensure that sample tests of the STP’s final discharge were regularly taken and the test results shown to him. Later, along with Deputy Commissioner and CEO Pahalgam Development Authority, Governor visited the Garbage Dump and the Solid Waste Management Plant at Sarbal, Pahalgam. Governor appreciated the initiatives taken by the DC Anantnag and CEO Pahalgam Development Authority to establish 5 MT Mechanical Segregator, 5 MT capacity Auto-Composter and 1 MT capacity Electromagnetic Disintegrator for the scientific disposal of solid waste at Sarbal Pahalgam. Governor directed the DC Anantnag and CEO, PDA to maintain a daily record of the garbage daily brought to the Sarbal Dump, the quantities of garbage treated at the Sarbal Garbage Treatment Plant the quantities of Compost generated every month.
Mohsen Shahidi, DIG, CRPF, Anantnag; Bhupinder Kumar, Additional CEO, SASB; Mohd. Younis Malik, DC Anantnag; Amrit Pal Singh SP (Operations) Anantnag; Roop Raj Bhagat, Police Yatra Officer Pahalgam; Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, CEO Pahalgam Development Authority; Mohd. Ashraf, SDM Pahalgam; Dr. Fazil Ali Kochak, Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag, Ashu Shukla, Commandant CRPF; Om Prakash, Commandant, BSF; Sh Sarfraz Ahmad, Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Pahalgam; R.K. Pandita G.M Works SASB; Jalid Riyaz Banday, GM (Sanitation) SASB, representatives of PHE, PDD and Public Works Department were among those who attended the review meeting taken by the Governor.