Governor visits Kheer Bhawani, prays for peace

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday visited Mata Kheer Bhawani shrine at Tulmulla, Ganderbal on the occasion of “Mela Mata Kheer Bhawani”.

Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan, Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal Khalil Poswal, representatives of Dharmarth Trust and several members of Kashmiri Pandit community received Governor on his arrival at the temple.

Welcoming the devotees, Governor expressed happiness that a large number of them have come to the shrine this year.

He observed that the State administration is making every effort to enhance facilities for the pilgrims to make their stay comfortable here.

Governor observed that J&K is known for its values of brotherhood and communal harmony, which is so evident here where all communities have gathered to facilitate the organisation of this ‘Mela’.

He appreciated the whole hearted support of locals in making this religious congregation a successful event.

Governor on the occasion prayed for peace and prosperity of the State.