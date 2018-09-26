Governor visits J&K KVIB’s exhibition

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 25:
Governor Satya Pal Malik visited the exhibition of the J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board organised at the Kashmir Hatt, here on Tuesday. Participants from all over the country are showcasing their Khadi and village industries products in this month long exhibition.
B.B. Vyas, Advisor to Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Chairperson, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (North Zone), Sh. Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor and Sh. Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce were present on the occasion.
Governor went around the stalls and showed keen interest in the exhibited products comprising clothes, furniture, home décor items, accessories, agricultural and horticultural produces etc.
Appreciating the quality of products showcased in this exhibition, Governor observed that the items in this exhibition are an example of exquisite craftsmanship of our artisans. He underlined the need for providing good markets and better remuneration for craftsmen.
Recalling Mahatma Gandhiji’s ideology in promoting Khadi across the country, Governor described Khadi as one of the prominent symbols of India’s struggle for Independence and appreciated its growth as a brand due to the consistent efforts of the KVIC to make it popular across all the sections of the society and among people of all ages.
Saxena, Chairman KVIC, highlighted the achievements of the KVIC in terms of production and sales, and recent innovations made in designing its products to make it popular and trendy.