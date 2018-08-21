Governor visits historical Downtown

Takes firsthand appraisal of ongoing developmental works & Eid Preparations
Takes firsthand appraisal of ongoing developmental works & Eid Preparations
Srinagar, Aug 20:
Governor N.N. Vohra undertook an extensive tour of Downtown Srinagar and visited various places, including Hazratbal, Jamia Masjid, Naqashband Sahib and Dastgeer Sahib on Monday.
During his visit to the historical old city, Governor reviewed the pace of developmental works underway at various locations and also took stock of preparation for Eid-ul-Adha, particularly at different shrines and mosques where major congregations are expected.
Wherever he halted, Governor was met by groups of civil society members and business elements who informed him of their varied concerns and requirements, including the infrastructural shortages at the shrines. Governor gave patient hearings to all who met him and assured that all their genuine concerns will be addressed in a time bound manner.
Responding to this long-pending demands of the local Managing Committee at the Jamia Masjid, Governor assured the establishment of a Fire & Emergency Services Station at Nowhatta. Governor also directed the early completion of renovation work of the historical Naqashband Sahib mosque and assured that the remaining project works in regard to Naqashband Sahib and Dastgeer Sahib Shrines will be taken to conclusion, and the required funds will be made available. He also assured that the balance funding for the Community Centre at Jamia Masjid will be arranged soon.
Governor instructed the concerned agencies for speeding up the PMDP-funded work at Hazratbal Shrine and to ensure appropriate arrangements for the general public who would be visiting the Shrine in very large numbers. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan; IGP Kashmir, SP Pani; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; SSP Srinagar, Chief Engineers PWD and PHE, MD JKPCC, and other concerned officers accompanied the Governor on his visit to the historical city.