Governor visits AIIMS Trauma Centre

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Enquires about well being of injured Police personnel

Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday visited Trauma Centre AIIMS, New Delhi to enquire about the well-being of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Kashmir Range, Amit Kumar, who was injured in a gunfight with militants in Pulwama on February 18 this year.

The Governor also met Constable Feroz Ahmed who was injured during militant attack on Police Post Chanapora on April 26 and undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He wished them a speedy recovery and assured them of full support of the State government.

The Governor was informed by the doctors that the injured personnel were receiving the best treatment and were recovering well.