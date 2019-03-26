Governor unveils JU’s logo

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chancellor of the University of Jammu, unveiled a logo of the University of Jammu which has been brought out to commemorate 50th year celebration of the University of Jammu. Prof. Manoj Dhar, Vice-Chancellor of the University was present on the occasion.

As per an official, since the University of Jammu has been organising many literary and cultural events to commemorate its 50th year of establishment, this newly launched Logo will be displayed during all the events and its related promotional material.

Governor was presented a copy each of “Baghbaan” and Nindiya Chor” by Prof. Manoj Dhar on behalf of eminent poet and writer Sh. Gulzar who has translated into Hindi Sh. Rabindra Nath Tagore’s Bengali and English poems from ‘The Gardener’ and ‘The Crescent Moon’.