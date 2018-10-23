Governor to inaugurate Kashmir Autumn FAM tour on Oct 25

Div Com reviews arrangements
Div Com reviews arrangements
Srinagar, October 22:
Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik will inaugurate Kashmir Autumn FAM (Familiarization) Tour-2018 at SKICC which will commence from October 25 to 27, in which 100 visitors from across the country will visit tourist places in Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg.
The tour programme is being organized by Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir.
In order to chalk-out the modalities for Kashmir Autumn FAM (Familiarization) tour-2018, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting with senior officers to review the preparedness and arrangements.
The meeting was informed that the visitors will reach Srinagar on October 25 at SKICC where reception function will be held. The reception function will start with National Anthem after that Governor will address the function. Izband Sozi, distribution of Welcome kit, release of Special Cover by India post, Shehnai Vadan, Santoor Vandan, Multi-Lingual Folk Dances of the State, on spot Sand Art painting portrait, Saazina Performance, Felicitation Ceremony and Cultural Programmes are the main attractions of the reception function.
Advisor to the Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai will address on the reception function.
It was further informed that after the culmination of the reception function, the visitors will tour to Srinagar where they visited Pari-Mahal, Chashmashah and Royal Spring Golf Course.
On October 26, the group will visit Betab Valley, Aru and Chandanwari in Pahalgam. The visitors will also enjoy Gandola ride in Gulmarg on October 27 besides they will visit Temple, Church, Strawberry Valley and Leopards valley in and around the Gulmarg area. Local Artists will present Cultural Programmes for the visitors in every location where they will visit.
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir stressed on the importance of this event and reiterated that the visiting dignitaries will be the ambassadors of Kashmir Tourism outside the state and beyond. He further impressed upon all the participants that they should leave no stone unturned to make this tour a success as it will be an important landmark in dispelling the negative perceptions.
He directed officers of SKICC to ensure that all arrangements are well in place. Authorities of SMC will undertake a special drive before the event in and around the SKICC.
Khan also directed Director Floriculture to decorate the main hall on the day of the main function at SKICC, she will also keep available flower bouquets at airport and SKICC for guests.
Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and Baramulla were asked to ensure that all the arrangements are in place during the visit and stay of the dignitaries at Pahalgham and Gulmarg respectively. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag will be designate Nodal Officers for the event.
Div Com urged officers of Cultural Academy to make all arrangements for the cultural events as per the programme devised by Director Tourism at all the locations.
He directed Deputy Director State Motor Garages to provide vehicles as and when requisitioned by Director Tourism. Directorate of Health Services, will place adequate medical facilities available at all the venues viz SKICC, Gulmarg and Pahalgham 24x7 during the event. Deputy Director Tourism (publicity) was asked to create a Whatts-app group for the smooth coordination among all the stakeholders.
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir called for close coordination among the concerned Departments for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Kashmir Autumn FAM (Familiarization) tour-2018.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Director Tourism Tasaduq Jeelani, Director Floriculture Mathoora Masoom, Deputy Director Health Services, Deputy Director State Motor Garages, Chief Editor, Cultural Academy and other concerned officers were present in the meeting whereas Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag district Mohammad Younus Malik and Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla district Nasir Ahmad Naqash participated in the meeting through Video Conferencing.