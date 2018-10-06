Governor to head State Higher Education Council

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 5:
The government Friday ordered modification in the constitution of J&K State Higher Education Council under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).
According to the order issued by GAD, Governor shall be the Chairman of the J&K State Higher Education Council in place of Chief Minister, J&K.
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai shall be the Vice-chairman of the Council in place of Minister for Higher Education.
As per the order, the Minister of State for Higher Education shall be deemed to have been deleted from the composition of the J&K State Higher Education Council.