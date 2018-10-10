Governor to head JK Skill Development Mission

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 09:
The Government today accorded sanction to the partial modification in the constitution of J&K Skill Development Mission.
According to the order issued by GAD, Governor shall be the Chairman of the J&K Skill Development Mission in place of Chief Minister, J&K
While as Advisor to the Governor B. B. Vyas shall be the Member of the Skill Development Mission in place of Minister for Finance.
Whereas, Advisor to the Governor K. Vijay Kumar shall be the Member of the Skill Development Mission in place of Minister for Labour and Employment.
Advisor to the Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai shall be the Member of the Skill Development Mission in place of Minister for Technical Education, the order said.
As per the order, the Minister for concerned Trade Sector in the composition of the J&K Skill Development Mission shall be deemed to have been deleted from the Mission.
“Advisor Ganai shall be the Chairman of the Governing Council of the J&K Skill Development Mission in place of Minister for Technical Education, Information Technology and Youth Services & Sports,” the GAD order said.
While as Advisor Vyas shall be the Member of the Governing Council of the J&K Skill Development Mission in place of Minister for Finance and Advisor Kumar shall be the Member of the Governing Council of the J&K Skill Development Mission in place of Minister for Industries & Commerce.
The order states that the Minister for Labour & Employment in the composition of the Governing Council of the J&K Skill Development Mission shall be deemed to have been deleted from the Council.