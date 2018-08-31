Governor to chair SAC meet today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 30:
The newly appointed Governor Satya Pal Malik, would hold his maiden State Administrative Council (SAC) meeting with his team of advisors and the Chief Secretary at Raj Bhavan.
According to sources, the SAC would meet under the chairmanship of Governor at Raj Bhavan on Friday at 10.30 am.
The sources said many vital issues would be discussed during the meeting.
They said the administrative reshuffle was likely on cards and the Governor was likely to give a nod to some vital developmental projects.