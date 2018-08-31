About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Governor to chair SAC meet today

Published at August 31, 2018 03:51 AM 0Comment(s)285views


Governor to chair SAC meet today

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 30:

The newly appointed Governor Satya Pal Malik, would hold his maiden State Administrative Council (SAC) meeting with his team of advisors and the Chief Secretary at Raj Bhavan.
According to sources, the SAC would meet under the chairmanship of Governor at Raj Bhavan on Friday at 10.30 am.
The sources said many vital issues would be discussed during the meeting.
They said the administrative reshuffle was likely on cards and the Governor was likely to give a nod to some vital developmental projects.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top