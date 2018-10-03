Governor stresses on cleanliness, participates in grand finale cum felicitation ceremony

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 2:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday participated in the state-level Grand Finale and felicitation ceremony of “Swachhta Hi Seva” campaign organized jointly by the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) and School Education Department here at SKICC.
“Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign was launched from 15th September-2nd October 2018, as a precursor to the launch of the year long 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi and in the run up to the 4th anniversary celebrations of “Swachh Bharat Mission”.
The campaign witnessed large scale participation by the citizenry in the form of voluntary service for cleanliness, clean and green drives, Swachhta pledges, rallies, Swachhta competitions in educational institutions, wall paintings, plogging drives (picking garbage while jogging) etc.
The winners of various competitions organized during this campaign were felicitated by Governor on the occasion.
Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Advisor to Governor, BVR Subrahmanyam, K.B. Agrawal, Financial Commissioner HUDD, Ajit Kumar Sahu, Secretary School Education, among many other distinguished Guests were present on the occasion.
Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on 2nd October, 2014, Governor observed that Mahatma Gandhi had cleanliness and sanitation closest to his heart. He had made cleanliness and sanitation an integral part of the Gandhian way of living and mentioned that Mahatma Gandhi had a rule in his ‘ashram’ for self cleaning of toilets. Governor noted that all religions and philosophies of the world have emphasized importance of cleanliness and hygiene for the overall health of individuals and societies.
Governor observed that India gained freedom under the leadership of Gandhiji, but his dream of a clean India is still unfulfilled. To fulfill this dream, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nationwide sanitation campaign, 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ on 2nd October 2014 to provide sanitation facilities to every Indian, including toilets, solid and liquid waste disposal systems, village sanitation, and safe and adequate drinking water supply by 2nd October, 2019.
Governor congratulated the State Administration for their efforts in making the State 100% Open Defecation Free. He observed that due to sustained efforts of all stakeholders, Jammu and Kashmir has achieved 100 per cent toilet coverage and has become Open Defecation Free (ODF), one year in advance.
He emphasized that cleanliness is most important for physical well-being and a healthy environment and it is essential for everyone to learn about cleanliness, hygiene, sanitation and the various diseases that are caused due to poor hygienic conditions. He expressed special concern for women who suffer from health ailments due to lack of toilet facilities in our homes. He observed that cleanliness generates a positive frame of mind which is crucial for making us lead a purposeful life.
Governor urged people to follow the Gandhian principles of Truth, Non–violence and Satyagraha while dealing with various issues and appealed that these Principles should be followed in our fight for ensuring cleanliness in our surroundings. Governor remarked that small steps lead to achieving big objectives and we should never hesitate to contribute our little bit for the benefit of the society irrespective of impact it generates.
Governor gave away cash prize to the students of Government Higher Secondary School, Kothi Bagh for their quality Song and Skit performances on the occasion.
Advisor Ganai emphasized the relevance of Gandhian thoughts in resolving various contemporary issues facing the world and urged the gathering particularly the students to always follow the path of truth and non-violence in their life. He also enumerated the activities undertaken by the School Education department during the fortnightly “Swachhta Hi Seva” Campaign and announced winners of various competitions organized during this period.
BVR Subrahmanyam highlighted the importance of “Swachhta Hi Seva” Campaign and urged people to help government authorities in keeping cities and villages clean and green.
Documentaries of events organized under the Campaign by the HUDD and School Education Department were screened on the occasion and ‘Swachhta’ pledge was taken by all participants.