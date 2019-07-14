Governor skips, Advisor Ganai visits martyrs graveyard

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday skipped the official function at the Martyrs' graveyard here and instead deputed his advisor Khurshid Ahmad Gani for paying homage to the 22 people killed in firing by forces of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh on this day in 1931.

Governor Malik did not visit the martyrs graveyard at Naqashband Sahib, Khawaja Bazar in Nowhatta Srinagar to pay homage to July 13, 1931 martyrs.

However, Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai visited martyrs graveyard to offer floral tributes to the 1931 martyrs.

He laid wreaths over the graves of the martyrs.

ADGP, Armed, S J M Gillani; ADGP Law and Order, Muneer Ahmad Khan; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan; IGP Kashmir, S P Pani; DIG CKR, V K Birdie; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; SSP Srinagar, Dr. Haseeb Mughal; Commandant JKAP 9th Battalion, Manzoor Dalal, besides other senior officers of the district and divisional administration were also present on the occasion.

A contingent of J&K Police posted the bugle and presented the ceremonial guard-of-honour to the martyrs.

The Governor in his message on the eve of Martyrs' Day had called for collective efforts from all sections of the society to secure rapid growth and development of the state on all fronts.

“Jammu and Kashmir has always been known for its glorious pluralistic ethos and harmony and emphasised the crucial importance of maintaining unity and brotherhood for ushering the state towards peace and prosperity,” he had said.

Last year, Malik's predecessor N N Vohra had also skipped the official function.

Previous chief ministers of the state had been also visiting the graveyard to pay tributes to the martyrs.