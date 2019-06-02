Governor salutes bravery of Rouf

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Announces financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh for guide’s family

Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday saluted the bravery of Tourist Guide Rouf Ahmad Dar, who yesterday lost his life while rescuing tourists from the Lidderriver in Pahalgam.

He described Rouf as a real life hero who sacrificed his life for saving lives of others.

Malik prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief.

Honouring the exemplary display of selfless action, Governor has announced financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh for the family of Rouf.