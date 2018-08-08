Governor reviews sanitation drive in Yatra areas

Srinagar, August 7:
Governor N N Vohra, Chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), today reviewed with Umang Narula, CEO, SASB, the arrangements put in place at various Yatra Camps and enroute for carrying out sanitation/cleaning work. This entire campaign being implemented by the Shrine Board is in close collaboration with the Pahalgam Development Authority and the Sonamarg Development Authority in their respective areas of jurisdiction. CEO informed that in view of thinning of the Yatra and the return movement of Langars and Service Providers, Sanitation and Camp cleaning in all the Yatra Camps and enroute has been intensified and every effort is being made to ensure that all plastic and other non-biodegradable materials, including plastic bottles, is cleared from the tracks and along the hill slopes and brought down to Baltal and Nunwan where plastic materials, ( predominately consisting of plastic bottles) are crushed in the Shredding Machines specially installed by the Shrine Board.
CEO informed that as per past practice, sanitation drives in the Yatra area, under the supervision of Camp Directors, are being conducted in a co-ordinated manner, with support from other Government Departments deployed in the Yatra area, to ensure that the entire area including camps /tracks is made litter- free with special focus on the collection & disposal of non –bio-degradable materials. It was also informed that mild steel scrap and other wastes lying at the Holy Cave, Panjtarni and Sheshnag is being transported by ponies to the nearest roadhead at Chandanwari and Domel for its further disposal. CEO further stated that as directed by the Governor, the Camp Directors are devoting special attention to ensure that complete cleanliness is maintained all along the banks of rivers Lidder and Sind.
While reviewing the functioning of STPs installed at Base Camp Nunwan and Baltal, CEO informed that the STP installed at Nunwan Base Camp has been recently upgraded using Moving Bed Bio Reactor Technology of 300 KLD capacity and its functioning is being constantly monitored to achieve satisfactory results as mandated under SPCB norms. Similar approach has been adopted in the case of existing STP as Baltal Base Camp. It was also informed that sufficient manpower has been engaged for the operationalization of STPs and microbial consortium is regularly used for the faster degeneration of waste.
CEO informed that newly installed machinery viz. 5 MT capacity Mechanical Segregator; Auto-Composter; and 1 MT capacity Disintegrator at Sarbal near Pahalgam by the Pahalgam Development authority has proved very useful for scientific treatment of both degradable and non-biodegradable solid waste not only of Pahalgam town but also of t he waste collected from the Yatra area.
Governor was further informed that, as per his directions, General Manager, (Works) and General Manager (Sanitation) of the Shrine Board are making frequent visits to various Yatra Camps and both the tracks to monitor the ongoing Sanitation work.
Governor has directed CEO to further intensify the sanitation drives in the entire Yatra area to ensure that all the Camps and tracks are totally free from any waste on the conclusion of the Yatra.