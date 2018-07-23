Governor reviews flood preparations with CS

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 22:
Governor Narinder Nath Vohra Sunday reviewed the preparedness of the administration for rescue and relief measures to be taken for meeting the eventuality of a flood situation in the State.
Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam informed the Governor about the advance measures taken by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) in the past more than one month for ensuring the lives and properties of people in the event of a flood.
The Governor was informed that during the recent flood-like situation between June 28 and July 7, 2018, the Central Flood Control Room was set up at Ram Munshibagh; Automatic Water Level Recorders and Automatic Rain Gauges were installed at five essential sites Sangam, Ram Munshi Bagh, Khudwani, Batkoot and Wachi; Global Navigation Satellite System was being used for correlating the manual and automatic gauge sites with each other; Doppler Radar and Automatic Weather and Rain Gauge stations had been put in place to gain real time data in advance during any adverse situation; 12.60 lakh empty cement bags were available with Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), besides geobags and mega bags; encroachments were removed from the Jhelum Spill Channel and tributaries; dredging of River Jhelum and flood spill channel had been initiated with World Bank support, and River Morphology Study of Jhelum and Tawi had been initiated for better flood forecasting.
The Governor was informed that the department had established a State EOC Centre at Gogo Humhama and 260 tents had been pitched with other facilities; 40 Relief Camps established in district Srinagar and seven Nodal Officers appointed; seven teams of SDRF and two teams of NDRF, along with 14 motorized boats, positioned; 100 personnel of Home Guards and Civil Defence, besides 2500 Police personnel and 3000 CRPF kept ready for assisting evacuation operations; 260 family tents pitched; 30 toilets (male and female) erected and medical teams deployed along with medicines and chlorine tablets.
One Central Flood Committee consisting of 22 members; 11 District Coordination Committees consisting of 20 members each headed by the Deputy Commissioners and 14 District Flood Zonal Committees headed by the Executive Engineers had been constituted to deal with any flood eventuality.
Under SDRF, there is deployment of 523 personnel for 216 Stations with 46 inflatable motor boats, 25 fibre motor boats, 12 fibre rowing boats, 34 lifebuoys, and 128 life saving jackets. Further, SDRF is procuring 250 Satellite phones worth Rs 2.50 crore, 50 raft boats worth Rs 1.50 crore, 108 inflatable tents (10x12 size) worth Rs 2 crore and rescue equipment worth Rs 7 crore.
In addition, Rs 70.50 lakh was being spent for capacity building of officials working in the field.
The Governor was also informed that the Department of DMRRR had operationalized three EOCs in district Budgam, Srinagar and Pulwama and the remaining 19 districts were being made functional by August 15, 2018 in the office complexes of the District Development Commissioners for which Rs 15 lakh per EOC had been proposed for setting up of these EOCs and Rs 75 lakh had been proposed for setting up of two State EOCs, one each at Humhama Gogo Srinagar and at Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Besides, procurement of communication equipment and refurbishment of existing spaces was also being done in the offices of Deputy Commissioners and State level EOCs.
Regarding strengthening and raising the embankments of the river, the Governor was informed that 113 spots on River Jhelum had been identified and strengthened during monitoring by Beat and Sectoral Officers; 140 spots on tributaries had been temporarily restored and strengthened; strengthening of 25 spots on River Jhelum and 68 spots on tributaries was under progress.
The protection bunds had also been constructed at vulnerable spots in Paragwal and Akhnoor areas.
The Chief Secretary informed that about 1.75 lakh bags had been filled with sand and earth and kept ready by the department at various spots close to the bunds where flood threat was earlier observed.
Besides, 81 permanent dewatering stations and 119 mobile pumping units were available at the district and divisional level while four additional pumping units were required at district level in Kashmir division which would be procured.
After discussions, the Governor complimented the Chief Secretary over the preparatory work done and directed that Secretaries of I&FC and DMRRR should take immediate action to fill up any identified additional gaps to avert and tackle the arising incidents during heavy rainfall and ensuing flood-like situation in the future.
The Chief Secretary informed that sufficient funds had been kept at the disposal of the Divisional Commissioners and the Deputy Commissioners had been directed to ensure prompt disbursement of exgratia relief, as per the norms, when need arises.