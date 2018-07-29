Governor reviews Dal-Nageen de-weeding operations

Srinagar:
In compliance to the directions given by Governor N.N. Vohra in the Dal Review meeting held on 16th July 2018, Sh. A.H. Shah, VC, J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, has reported to Governor that LAWDA has launched a massive operation for manual removal of Lily patches and de-weeding on the right side of navigation channel from SKICC to NPL Bund and about 700 skilled labours are working for the manual extraction of Lily plants and 400 semi skilled labour have been employed for the manual de-weeding from the said area. Governor is visiting the Lake on Sunday to review the ongoing cleaning and de-weeding operations.