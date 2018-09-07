Governor remembers Sheikh Abdullah on his anniversary

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Governor Satya Pal Malik recalled the notable contributions of Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah, former Chief Minister of J&K, on his death anniversary.
In a message, Governor referred to the crucial land reforms pioneered by Sheikh Abdullah, which had laid the foundations of equitable development of the State, and the high priority which he had devoted to the establishment of health and education facilities.
Governor observed that best tribute which could be paid to Sheikh would be for the people to work with a missionary zeal for strengthening J&K’s deep-rooted secular traditions and the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, and amity, for ensuring peace, progress, and prosperity in the State. (KNS)