Governor reconstitutes Vaishno Devi shrine board

Published at February 06, 2019 12:05 AM 0Comment(s)711views

Sri Sri, Vijay Dhar, Ashok Bhan nominated members


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Feb 05:

 Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Tuesday reconstituted the board for a period of three years with immediate effect.
In his capacity as Chairman SMVDSB, Governor, in exercise of powers conferred upon him under Section 5(1) (b), Section 7 and Section 10 of the Jammu and Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Act, 1988, has nominated Ashok Bhan, Justice (Retd) Permod Kohli, Major General (Retd) Shiv Kumar Sharma, H H Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Vijay Dhar, K B Kachru and K K Sharma as members.
The retired IPS officer Ashok Bhan is the former Director General of Police, J&K, Justice (Retd) Permod Kohli is the former Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court and former Chairman of Central Administrative Tribunal, Major General Shiv Kumar Sharma is a retired Army officer, decorated with AVSM, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living foundation, Vijay Dhar is an eminent educationist who has set up D P Dhar Memorial Trust and Delhi Public School, Srinagar to contribute in the field of education, K B Kachru is the Chairman of Emeritus, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group and former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Indian Tourism Development Corporation and K K Sharma is the Chairman cum Managing Director of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals (I) Ltd.

