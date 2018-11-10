Governor reallocates deptts to Advisors

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 09:
The Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday reallocated the Departments to Advisors B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and Kewal Krishan Sharma.
As per a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) here this evening, the Planning, Development & Monitoring, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Ladakh Affairs, Election, Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, Revenue,Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Tribal Affairs, ARI & Trainings, Agriculture Production and Horticulture have been allocated to Advisor B B Vyas.
The Departments of Home, Forests, Ecology & Environment, Health & Medical Education, Youth, Services & Sports, Hospitality & Protocol, Civil Aviation, Estates, Information, Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs Departments have been allocated to the Advisor K Vijay Kumar
Whereas, School Education, Higher Education, Transport, Hajj and Auqaf, Technical Education, Floriculture, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Cooperatives, Tourism, Culture, Social Welfare Labour & Employment and have been allotted to Advisor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai.
The Departments of Public Works (R&B), PHE & IFC, PDD, Finance, Housing & Urban Development, Information Technology, Industries & Commerce and Science & Technology have been allocated to Advisor Sharma.
However, as per the order, the papers related to GAD shall be submitted by Chief Secretary directly to the Governor.
“In pursuance of Section-2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Delegation of Powers Act, 2018 (Governor's Act No. 1 of 2018), and in partial modification of SRO-282 dated 23 June 2018, and read with Notification SRO-293 dated 2nd July 2018, the Governor is pleased to direct that the powers exercisable by a Minister shall be exercised by the Advisors to the Governor in respect of the Departments allocated to them,” the order said.