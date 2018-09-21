About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Governor pays tributes to Karbala martyrs

Published at September 21, 2018 01:22 AM 0Comment(s)216views


Governor pays tributes to Karbala martyrs

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sept 20:

Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday paid tributes to the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

In a message on the eve of Aashoor-e-Muharram, the Governor said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions sacrificed their lives for upholding the high values of truth, justice and righteousness. He added that their martyrdom reminds mankind of the high principles of human dignity and morality.

He prayed for peace, harmony and normalcy in the State.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top