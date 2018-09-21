Governor pays tributes to Karbala martyrs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 20:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday paid tributes to the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.
In a message on the eve of Aashoor-e-Muharram, the Governor said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions sacrificed their lives for upholding the high values of truth, justice and righteousness. He added that their martyrdom reminds mankind of the high principles of human dignity and morality.
He prayed for peace, harmony and normalcy in the State.