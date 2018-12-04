About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Governor pays tribute to NC founder Shiekh Mohammad Abdullah

Published at December 04, 2018 01:37 PM 0Comment(s)729views


Press Trust of India

Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday paid tributes to National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 113th birth anniversary, which will be observed Wednesday.

On the occasion, the governor recalled the significant contribution of Abdullah to the development of the state.

"A sustained endeavour towards strengthening of our democratic institutions and maintenance of communal harmony and brotherhood will be a befitting tribute to Sheikh Sahib," Malik said in his message.

He said Abdullah was a popular leader and a social reformer who fought for the rights of the oppressed sections of society, irrespective of caste, creed or religion and strived for the sustenance of secular and pluralistic values.

