Governor pays tribute to Mufti Sayeed

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 06:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday paid tribute to former chief minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed on his third death anniversary.
In his message, the Governor described Sayeed as a visionary political leader with a commitment to transform J&K into a developed and a prosperous State.
The Governor, who had known Sayeed for a long time, recalled the unyielding attitude of the latter to take on varied challenges in his entire political career and his dedication toward ameliorating the lot of weaker sections of the society.