Governor pays tribute to Girdhari Lal Dogra

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 27:
Governor Satya Pal Malik offered floral tributes to Girdhari Lal Dogra on his 31st Death Anniversary at Dogra Chowk, in a function organized by Late Sh. Girdhari Lal Dogra Memorial Trust, here today.
Paying homage to Sh. Dogra, Governor described him as a visionary leader who fought relentlessly for the rights of underprivileged. He observed that Sh. Dogra was instrumental in strengthening the economic backbone of the State as a Finance Minister and initiated many reforms meant for ameliorating the lot of weaker sections of the society.
Dr. Nirmal Kumar Singh, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Sh. Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Smt. Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor of JMC, former legislators, Smt Sangeeta Jaitely, daughter of late Sh. Girdhari Lal Dogra and his other family members were present on the occasion.