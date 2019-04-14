Governor pays tribute to Dr Ambedkar

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik has paid tribute to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, which is being celebrated today.

In a message, Governor recalled that Dr. Ambedkar, an erudite scholar and outstanding legal luminary, had made invaluable contribution to the framing of the Indian Constitution. He also recalled Dr. Ambedkar’s commitment towards nation building, particularly in regard to the upliftment of the weaker sections of society.

