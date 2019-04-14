About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor pays tribute to Dr Ambedkar

Governor Satya Pal Malik has paid tribute to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, which is being celebrated today.
In a message, Governor recalled that Dr. Ambedkar, an erudite scholar and outstanding legal luminary, had made invaluable contribution to the framing of the Indian Constitution. He also recalled Dr. Ambedkar’s commitment towards nation building, particularly in regard to the upliftment of the weaker sections of society.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor pays tribute to Dr Ambedkar

              

Governor Satya Pal Malik has paid tribute to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, which is being celebrated today.
In a message, Governor recalled that Dr. Ambedkar, an erudite scholar and outstanding legal luminary, had made invaluable contribution to the framing of the Indian Constitution. He also recalled Dr. Ambedkar’s commitment towards nation building, particularly in regard to the upliftment of the weaker sections of society.

News From Rising Kashmir

;