Governor pays homage to slain cops

Indebted to scarifices of police personnel: DGP
Srinagar, October 21:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday paid homage to 414 Police Personnel from the State Police Forces and Paramilitary forces including 46 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, who were martyred during the period 01.09.2017 to 31.08.2018, while performing various duties across India on the Police Commemoration Day observed at the Armed Police Complex, Zewan, Srinagar.
Paying rich tributes to the police personnel who sacrificed their lives for the security of the nation the Governor said that the state will always remember their sacrifices for upholding law, safety and security of the people. Governor appreciated the synergy and coordination between the J&K Police and Central Security forces and the Army in dealing with the sensitive security scenario in Jammu & Kashmir.
The Governor especially expressed his solidarity with the families of the Martyrs stating that it must be ensured that all welfare schemes of J&K Police which provide financial assistance to the families of martyred police personnel, in particular the rehabilitation and education of their children be implemented in right earnest besides being made more suitable and convenient.
Governor informed the gathering of the recent decisions taken by his administration to address various issues faced by the J&K Police viz. sanction to the creation of 8,531 non-gazetted posts in the police department to address the stagnation at various levels in the non-gazetted cadre, by improving their promotion prospects; enhancement of Ex-gratia relief to Police martyrs from Rs. 48 Lakh to Rs. 70 Lakh and from Rs. 14.50 Lakh to Rs 30 lakh for martyred SPOs; provision of free education for two children of martyred personnel of J&K Police in private schools in the State upto class 12th. Besides, he further assured that his administration shall address all the pressing issues faced by the police personnel.
Governor expressed appreciation of the State police for the peaceful and incident free conduct of polling during the Urban Local Body elections, held recently in the State.
Immediately upon the arrival of the Governor, a Roll of Honour was presented in the memory of those policemen who died in the past one year. The Governor also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial.
Earlier, thanking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of National Police Memorial at Delhi, DGP, Dilbag Singh read out the names of police personnel across the country, including those from J&K Police, CRPF and BSF, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in the past one year.
Meanwhile, DGP in his welcome address recalled the sacrifices of the martyrs, who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. He said the nation is indebted to the martyrs, it is because of the sacrifices of martyrs that we are able to live in peaceful atmosphere.