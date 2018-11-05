Governor orders restoration of essential services

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 04:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday morning took stock of the situation arising due heavy snowfall in Kashmir valley and winter zone of Jammu division.
The Governor is personally monitoring the situation and has issued instructions to the Power Development Department (PDD) and Public Works Department (PWD) for immediate restoration of electricity supply and road connectivity in the affected areas, an official spokesman said.
“The Advisors and the Chief Secretary have been asked to get regular updates on restoration of essential services from the concerned so that the people don’t face any inconvenience,” he said.
The official spokesman said regarding restoration of electricity supply, the Governor was informed that massive damage was caused to the transmission lines and transformers due to snowfall and uprooting of trees and the restoration work is in full swing.
“The Commissioner Secretary PDD informed the Governor that by Sunday evening electricity will be restored in 90 percent of the affected areas while in other areas also the restoration work is on,” he said.
The official spokesman said regarding restoration of road connectivity, the Governor was informed by the Commissioner Secretary PWD that all the inter-district roads had been restored and Srinagar-Jammu highway would be through by this afternoon.
He said the Governor asked the Principal Secretary Finance to make adequate funds available to PDD and PWD for replacement of damaged transformers and snow clearance operations respectively.
“In view of the ongoing board examinations, the Governor asked the Education Department to make adequate heating arrangements at the examination centres,” the official spokesman said.
He said the Governor directed the administration to put in added efforts in mitigating the difficulties of the people and meeting their requirements in view of the inclement weather conditions.
“The Governor also called for deployment of enough dewatering pumps to ensure speedy dewatering of the inundated areas. He said the PHE department should ensure that there is no disruption of drinking water supply,” the official spokesman said.
He said the Governor called for evacuation of all the passengers stranded on Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal Road and other major arterial links in the State.