Governor must honour his word to punish forest ‘thieves’: JKNPP

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hailing Governor, SP Malik, for his statement that strict action would be taken against persons who allegedly looted the forest wealth over the years, JKNPP Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, on Friday said that the Governor should honour his word by punishing the guilty.

As per a statement, he said that he is hopeful “all politicians and bureaucrats involved in plunder of forest resources and encroachments on forest lands would be brought to book”.

Singh said that such initiatives needed to be supported by one and all. “People eagerly awaited action against the forest mafia who had accumulated huge wealth by destroying forests besides retrieval of all encroached forest lands from these politicians and bureaucrats.”

He, as per the statement, was addressing public meetings in village Sail Kori Bair and Bharnara of Majalta tehsil.

“While the poor and un-influential alone are targeted, the big and mighty are granted immunity from punitive action despite their unfair deeds and highly irregular practices,” said Harsh.

“The Governor must start from the top. For, the cleansing of staircase must always begin from the top. And that’s precisely what he promised during the Zabarwan meeting in Srinagar”, said Singh.

Expressing concern over alleged large scale destruction of trees including deodar in the Ramnagar, Jammu and Billawar forest divisions, Singh said that forest mafia had constructed houses not only in Vasant Vihar and Maharani Bagh as pointed out by Governor “but elsewhere also with the help of such dirty money”.

He alleged that the several Ministers and MLAs “were reported to be in possession of huge forest lands with no cognizance having been taken in the past due to political clout enjoyed by them”.

“Ex-MLAs had raised palatial mansions and used unaccounted deodar scants for woodwork in their houses which was prominently highlighted in media but no action was taken in view of the politicians belonging to ruling party. One Ex-MLA had smuggled huge deodar and other conifer scants and stored them in his newly constructed palatial Bunglow with the Forest officers shutting their eyes towards the most heinous offense which otherwise attracted the provisions of Public Safety Act (PSA) under Ranbir Penal Code,” he alleged.

Singh expressed the hope that Governor would keep “his word and initiate stern action against all forest thieves without any bias and without any regard for the party to which the culprits were affiliated”.

He further called for afforestation drive in the hilly areas of Sundla, Babey, Chiani, Tajur, Jansal, Pathwar, Palanoo on the analogy of Zabarwan Hills for which the people of Tehsil Majalta were prepared to provide all possible assistance.

He appealed people to “oppose and depose the corrupt politicians who had done nothing except their personal enrichment at the cost of poor during their incumbency in power”.