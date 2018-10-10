About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Governor meets Rajnath as ULB polls underway in JK

Published at October 10, 2018 03:38 PM 0Comment(s)873views


Governor meets Rajnath as ULB polls underway in JK

Press Trust of India

New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the situation in the state, where the elections to the urban local bodies are underway, officials said.

During the half-an-hour meeting, the governor apprised Singh about the law and order in the state, particularly in militancy-wracked Kashmir Valley.

The governor also briefed the home minister on the ongoing urban local bodies polls in the state, an official privy to the meeting said.

The state is currently under the governor's rule and Malik is the administrative head of the state.

The second phase of the four-phased ULB polls was underway Wednesday.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top