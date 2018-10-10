Governor meets Rajnath as ULB polls underway in JK

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the situation in the state, where the elections to the urban local bodies are underway, officials said.
During the half-an-hour meeting, the governor apprised Singh about the law and order in the state, particularly in militancy-wracked Kashmir Valley.
The governor also briefed the home minister on the ongoing urban local bodies polls in the state, an official privy to the meeting said.
The state is currently under the governor's rule and Malik is the administrative head of the state.
The second phase of the four-phased ULB polls was underway Wednesday.